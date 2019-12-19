|
|
Wayne Walters
Town of Easton - Wayne T. Walters, age 67, of the town of Easton died on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
Wayne was born on November 17, 1952 in Wausau to the late Leo and Catherine (Etter) Walters. He graduated from DC Everest High School and went on to run the family farm. For the last 9 years he was employed at North Central Health Care as the "Jack of all trades; master of none."
He married Joelyn Kunze and together they had two wonderful sons, Jason and Lance. Family was everything to Wayne. He especially loved spending time with his five grandkids. He also enjoyed being in the woods hunting with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joelyn Walters; sons Jason (Stephanie) Walters and Lance (Amanda) Walters both of the Town of Easton; grandchildren Shellby, Thomas, Bentley, Jayken, and Colten Walters; and sisters Sharon (Harold) Welhouse and Janice Schairer.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents Leo and Catherine Walters and sister Sandy Ostrowski.
Funeral service will be held on at 11:00m am on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St., Schofield. The Rev. Raymond Connor will officiate. Visitation will take place from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Brainard Funeral Home, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston and again from 10:00 am until the time of services at Mt. Olive on Monday. Private family entombment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park
Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel is assisting the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019