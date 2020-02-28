|
Wendell Lee Kufahl
Wausau - Wendell Lee Kufahl, 67, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home.
He was born on October 15, 1952 in Wausau to the late Charles and Dorothy (Brandt) Kufahl. Wendell grew up in Wausau and was a 1970 graduate of Wausau Senior High School. Most of his career was spent as a disc jockey/radio announcer on WJMT where he was known as Dell Grant. Wendell also helped on the family farm and most recently was employed by Menards. In his free time he enjoyed watching NFL football, was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Badgers, and liked reading.
Survivors include his brothers, Darwin (Debbie) Kufahl of Wausau, Perry (Shelley) Kufahl of Wausau, and Steve Kufahl of Mosinee; two nephews; three nieces; and three great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy Kufahl.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Village of Maine, with Rev. Joel Willitz officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery, Village of Maine.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020