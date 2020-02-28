Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendell Kufahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendell Lee Kufahl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendell Lee Kufahl Obituary
Wendell Lee Kufahl

Wausau - Wendell Lee Kufahl, 67, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home.

He was born on October 15, 1952 in Wausau to the late Charles and Dorothy (Brandt) Kufahl. Wendell grew up in Wausau and was a 1970 graduate of Wausau Senior High School. Most of his career was spent as a disc jockey/radio announcer on WJMT where he was known as Dell Grant. Wendell also helped on the family farm and most recently was employed by Menards. In his free time he enjoyed watching NFL football, was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Badgers, and liked reading.

Survivors include his brothers, Darwin (Debbie) Kufahl of Wausau, Perry (Shelley) Kufahl of Wausau, and Steve Kufahl of Mosinee; two nephews; three nieces; and three great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy Kufahl.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Village of Maine, with Rev. Joel Willitz officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery, Village of Maine.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -