Wendy C. Ungar
- - Beloved wife, mother and grandmother - age 83. Preceded in death by husband, Harold; parents, Richard & Mary Collins; & sister, Cathy Rudinski. Survived by children, Christine Ungar, Dick (Lisa), Jennifer (Chris) Lasswell, Alison (Robyn) Jagler, Michael (Beth) and James (Jenny); and grandchildren, Sydney, Alec, Christian, Samantha, Alexandra, Ben, Joey, Sarah, Jaymeson and Jackson; sister, Ann Collins; and sister-in-law, Eleanor Hayward. Her greatest joy was raising her children & spending special time with her grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Thursday, May 2nd at the CHURCH OF ST. JOHN NEUMANN, 4030 Pilot Knob Rd. @ Deerwood Dr. in Eagan. Visitation 5-8PM Wednesday, May 1st at KLECATSKY & SONS EAGAN CHAPEL, 1580 Century Pt. (Yankee Doodle @ Coachman) in Eagan MN., & also 1 hr. prior to the Mass at church on Thursday. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to or the .
