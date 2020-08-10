1/1
Wendy L. Malinowski
Wendy L. Malinowski

Merrill - Wendy L. Malinowski, 46, of Merrill, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at her home under the care of her loving family and hospice services.

Wendy was born May 7, 1974 in Merrill, daughter of the late Richard and Judith 'Judy' Hull. She married Michael Malinowski on October 4, 2004. He survives. Wendy had been an Underwriter at Church Mutual Insurance Company, Merrill. Wendy enjoyed traveling throughout the United States visiting national parks and also traveling around the world. She also enjoyed hiking and being outdoors, volunteering her time, the Green Bay Packers, and golfing. Wendy's greatest joy came from being a mother.

Wendy is survived by her husband, Michael Malinowski, Merrill; her daughters, Chloe and Maria Malinowski, Merrill; two sisters, Brenda (Donald) Baacke, Tomahawk, and Peggy (Robert) Johnson, Merrill; and her maternal grandmother, Genevieve Schnelle, Merrill; as well as niece and nephews; and many friends throughout the area.

A public visitation for Wendy will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 N. State Street, Merrill. WEARING A MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED. On Friday, August 14, 2020 the funeral service will be private. Entombment will take place in Merrill Memorial Park Mausoleum. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.

The Malinowski Family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to: Park City Gardens, Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill, or Kathy's House in Milwaukee.

Although the funeral service is private and space is limited to family, the service will be live streamed. For more information please call Taylor-Stine Funeral Home at 715-536-6244.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
