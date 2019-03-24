|
Wesley D. Christensen
Wausau - Wesley D. Christensen, 61, Wausau, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Colonial Manor, Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
He was born October 21, 1957 in Oconto Falls, WI, son of the late Quentin and Sylvia (Smits) Christensen.
Wesley was employed as a forklift driver for the former Graphic Packaging in Wausau. Among his favorite pastimes, he loved to go fishing, going out for Friday night fish fries, and was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan and Seattle Seahawks fan.
Survivors include, four children; five grandchildren; two brothers; one sister; and many relatives and friends.
Private burial services will be held at a later date.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019