Whynona Fenske
Wausau - Whynona (nee Ramthun) Fenske, 97, of 919 North 8th Ave., Wausau, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her mother and father (Rose and Frank Ramthun in 1954), two sisters, Rachel in 1908 and Marie in 2002, and her husband, Martin, in 2010.
Whynona as an active member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Wausau. She taught Sunday School for 62 years, in many cases taught three generations of some families! She was an active member of the Mother's Club, Women's Guild, and the Quilting Club.
Whynona attended Franklin School and Wausau (East) High School graduating in 1940. Her employment history included working in Kresge's when they opened in Wausau and in the cafeteria of Wausau West High School.
She was an avid stamp collector, painted ceramics, and enjoyed her flower garden. Whynona and Martin enjoyed traveling. Over the last 22 years, they went to Branson sometimes two or three times a year. Other trips included the western states, Mexico, and Las Vegas. Whynona also enjoyed trips with her children to Gettysburg, Washington, DC, Niagara Falls, and Sault Ste. Marie and the locks there. She even made it to Sturgis, South Dakota during Bike Week. She and Martin enjoyed spending summers at their cottage on Lake Nokomis near Tomahawk.
She was married to Martin Fenske in Dubuque, Iowa, December 10, 1941. They had three sons, Arnie (Barb), Lake of the Ozarks, MO; Myles (Sharon), Wausau; and Rev. Jerald (Kay) Huron, Ohio. There were six grandchildren, Sue (Jeff) Brinkmeyer, Blue Springs, MO and Gene Fenske, St. Louis, MO (children of Arnie and Barb); Rebecca Fenske, Sun Prairie, WI and Amy Klein (Jeff), Weston (children of Myles and Sharon); and Kiersten (JJ) Rupert, Fairborn, Ohio and Deena Fenske, Huron, Ohio (children of Jerald and Kay).
She also had seven great-grandchildren, Spencer and Asher Brinkmeyer, Blue Springs, MO; Arizona and Gabriel Fenske, St. Louis and Jordan, Austin and Taryn Radeuchel, Sun Prairie. To her great grandkids she was known as Grandma Nonie.
For all the help given over the years to our Mom, Whynona;s family wants to express their thanks to Rev. Philip Schneider (Pastor Phil), Keane Foster, Brenda Wasleske, Gerald Denton, the Mother's Club and the congregation of St. Paul's Church and especially to Jack and Mae Nelson for their transportation help. To Mom's best friend, Pat Schreiber and her daughter and son-in-law Mary and Roger Anderes for all their support and help and to Diane Carlson and Tammy Schulz for all the help they gave as her caregivers while Mom was still at home. And to Benedictine Living Community for the care they gave to her while there.
And a very extra special thanks to Mom's neighbors, Delores and Ringo Ringwelski and Brian Bickford for all the wonderful things they've done over the years for our Mom (and our Dad).
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 426 Washington St., Wausau. Rev. Philip Schneider will preside. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be held on Tuesday, January 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Whynona's name to St. Paul's UCC.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020