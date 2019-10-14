|
Wilbur "Wib" Earl Kohnhorst
Wausau - Wilbur "Wib" Earl Kohnhorst, 84, passed peacefully on October 12, 2019, at Mount View Care Center, under the care of Aspirus Hospice. Wilbur was born in December 21, 1934 in Wausau, son of the late Ted and Dorothy (Nieger) Kohnhorst. Wilbur graduated from Wausau High School and then joined the Army in 1955 serving in Germany.
After the service, he returned to Wausau. He married Mary Ann Hoss, at Our Saviors Lutheran church in 1962. Mary Ann had five children (all under the age of eight) and he proceeded to adopt all five children. He loved his instant family.
Wilbur was employed by Fore Way Express, a job he loved for 32 years before retiring at age 58 and moving to Florida for 22 years. In 2012 Wib and Mary returned to Wausau. In addition to Fore Way Express, Wib co-owned, with one of his children, a local screen printing/embroidery store that was named after him, WEBKO.
In his younger years Wib enjoyed competing in motorcycle hill climbs, enduros and motocross racing. His partner in crime was Jim Kronenwetter. They traveled the state competing and later hosted the WetterHorst Enduro which was the gold standard for future Enduro competitions statewide. He also ran hill climbs and motocross racing at Cow Pie Park in Phlox, Wisconsin for North Central Sports.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann, Wausau; five children, Kenneth Kohnhorst (Peg), Karen Hocking (Keith Koszarek), Kathleen Worden (Mark), Florida, Kelly Handrick, Minocqua and Michael Kohnhorst, Florida. Grandchildren include Amy Hahn (Dusty), Eric Worden (Sarah), Adam Willhite, Justin Hocking, Jaci Conlin (Ryan), Jessica Kohnhorst (Randy Hage), Josh Kohnhorst (Amy) and Anna Richter (Kevin); a sister, Lucille "Lolly" Sopiwnik (Dave), Rockford; sisters-in-law, Doris Kohnhorst and Gloria Kostka (Jerry), Wausau; 13 great-grand children and numerous nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Floyd Haupt.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Kohnhorst, nephew, Barry Kohnhorst, father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Cecilia Hoss, brother-in-law, Raymond Hoss and son-in-law, Thomas Handrick.
A private family service will be held.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019