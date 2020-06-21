Wilbur F. "Will" Kalinke
Wilbur F. "Will" Kalinke, 91, of Tomahawk, passed away June 20, 2020. He was born July 28, 1928 in the Town of Easton, Marathon County, WI.
He graduated from Wausau High School in 1945, earned a teaching certificate from the Langlade County Normal School in 1947, then served during the Korean War. He was awarded a bachelor's degree from UW-Stevens Point in 1954 and a master's from UW-Superior in 1959. Twice he served as President of the Wisconsin Council for Exceptional Children, and was Director of Marathon County Special Education from 1971 to 1988. He ran for Wisconsin State Superintendent of Schools in 1973. During retirement, he operated a motel in Florida.
Throughout his career, Will was very concerned about runaway and suicidal youth, and was a strong advocate for children with special needs.
He married Connie Bickman November 1, 1957. She preceded him in death November 22, 1986. Also preceding him were his parents William (Celia), two brothers, George (LaVerne) and Edward, and sister Myrtle (Robert) Kolb. Survivors include his sister Eunice Udick, his son Tom (Ruth Munz), foster son William Whiting (Nic Nixon), and adopted son Laurie (Judy) Hubbard.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public funeral service. Condolences may be sent to Generations Funeral Home of Tomahawk. Memorial contributions may be made to ReecesRainbow.org, TheTrevorProject.org, or ItGetsBetter.org.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.