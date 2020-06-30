Wilfred J. "Willie" Hall
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilfred J. "Willie" Hall

Edgar - Wilfred "Willie" J. Hall, 97, Edgar passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Applegate Terrace, Wausau.

He was born on September 29, 1922 in the town of Cassel, son of the late Leonard and Josephine (Mucha) Hall. On May 12, 1953 he married Ruth Syring at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. She survives.

Willie was the owner/operator of Will's Radio and TV in Edgar for many years. He then went on to be a mail carrier and was also a volunteer fireman in Edgar for more than 30 years. Some of his favorite pastimes included taking trips to the casino, golfing, bowling, spending time with his grandchildren, playing cards and traveling with Ruth.

Survivors include his loving wife, Ruth Hall, Edgar, his children, Dennis (Mary) Hall, Green Bay, Diane Hall, Clearwater, FL, Kenneth (Nan) Hall, Minneapolis, Kathryn (Randy) Facklam, Chippewa Falls and Dr. Angela Hall, Portage, 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Leonard, Michael, Julius, Walter, Victor, Arnie, Marcella Thurs and Juanita Schmidt.

A private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. The Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Public visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the private family funeral mass. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Edgar Fire Department or St. John's Catholic School. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
327 N 3Rd Ave
Edgar, WI 54426
(715) 845-6900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved