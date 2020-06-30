Wilfred J. "Willie" Hall
Edgar - Wilfred "Willie" J. Hall, 97, Edgar passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Applegate Terrace, Wausau.
He was born on September 29, 1922 in the town of Cassel, son of the late Leonard and Josephine (Mucha) Hall. On May 12, 1953 he married Ruth Syring at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. She survives.
Willie was the owner/operator of Will's Radio and TV in Edgar for many years. He then went on to be a mail carrier and was also a volunteer fireman in Edgar for more than 30 years. Some of his favorite pastimes included taking trips to the casino, golfing, bowling, spending time with his grandchildren, playing cards and traveling with Ruth.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ruth Hall, Edgar, his children, Dennis (Mary) Hall, Green Bay, Diane Hall, Clearwater, FL, Kenneth (Nan) Hall, Minneapolis, Kathryn (Randy) Facklam, Chippewa Falls and Dr. Angela Hall, Portage, 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Leonard, Michael, Julius, Walter, Victor, Arnie, Marcella Thurs and Juanita Schmidt.
A private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. The Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Public visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the private family funeral mass. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Edgar Fire Department or St. John's Catholic School. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.