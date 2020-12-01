1/1
William "Bill" Albrecht
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Albrecht

Edgar, Formerly of Black Creek - William A. Albrecht, 83, Edgar, formerly of Black Creek, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born April 10, 1937, son of the late William and Mary (Mottard) Albrecht. On October 24, 1964, he was united in marriage to Ruthann Mallas.

Bill was one of the first employees of Valley Fire, a fire safety company, where he became a manager. After several years of working at Valley Fire, he and Ruth owned and operated a dairy farm until selling the cows in 1989. Bill then worked for a friend who owned a farm supply company, and he worked as a parts driver in the Fox Valley until his retirement. He lovingly took care of his wife for over 24 years, Ruthann, when she became ill. Ruthann preceded Bill in death on January 18, 2016. He enjoyed spending time on projects in his garage, and attending auctions. Bill also enjoyed visiting with his friends, and they kept in touch over the years.

Survivors include his two sons: James and Thomas Albrecht; grandchildren: Nichole (Albrecht) Schmunck, Scott Albrecht, Kyle Albrecht, and Katherine Albrecht; one great-granddaughter, Jordaine; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Leonard (Debra) Mallas; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his son, Michael Albrecht; two sisters: Patricia Domrath and Mary Lemmens.

Due to COVID, a celebration of life and graveside service will take place in spring at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Black Creek, when it will be more possible to remember Bill the way he would want everyone too.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved