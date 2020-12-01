William "Bill" Albrecht
Edgar, Formerly of Black Creek - William A. Albrecht, 83, Edgar, formerly of Black Creek, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born April 10, 1937, son of the late William and Mary (Mottard) Albrecht. On October 24, 1964, he was united in marriage to Ruthann Mallas.
Bill was one of the first employees of Valley Fire, a fire safety company, where he became a manager. After several years of working at Valley Fire, he and Ruth owned and operated a dairy farm until selling the cows in 1989. Bill then worked for a friend who owned a farm supply company, and he worked as a parts driver in the Fox Valley until his retirement. He lovingly took care of his wife for over 24 years, Ruthann, when she became ill. Ruthann preceded Bill in death on January 18, 2016. He enjoyed spending time on projects in his garage, and attending auctions. Bill also enjoyed visiting with his friends, and they kept in touch over the years.
Survivors include his two sons: James and Thomas Albrecht; grandchildren: Nichole (Albrecht) Schmunck, Scott Albrecht, Kyle Albrecht, and Katherine Albrecht; one great-granddaughter, Jordaine; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Leonard (Debra) Mallas; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his son, Michael Albrecht; two sisters: Patricia Domrath and Mary Lemmens.
Due to COVID, a celebration of life and graveside service will take place in spring at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Black Creek, when it will be more possible to remember Bill the way he would want everyone too.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com