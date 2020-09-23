1/1
William "Bill" Blair
William "Bill" Blair

Schofield - William "Bill" Blair, 90, of Schofield, joined his wife, Betty Blair, in Heaven on September 21, 2020. He is survived by his children Norma (Clifford) Bazer, LeRoy (Kim) Bassett, Naman (Donna) Bassett, Steven (Theresa) Bassett, Robert Bassett, and Paula Bassett; 21 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.

Bill was born in Flint, MI on February 15, 1930 to the late Mark and Luzella Blair. He joined the Army after graduating and worked over 25 years as a courier driver- never getting a ticket or having an accident. He enjoyed a round of golf and was a great golfer. Bill married Betty Bassett in Arizona on July 29, 1978. They had the absolute perfect marriage.

Private services will be held.

"You will always be in our hearts Daddy"








Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
