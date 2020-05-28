William "Bill" Brehmer
1931 - 2020
William "Bill" Brehmer

Wausau - William "Bill" C. Brehmer, 89, of Wausau, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at home.

Bill was born on February 9, 1931 in Wausau to the late Frank and Frieda (Grussing) Brehmer. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict in 1952 and 1953. Upon returning home he married Rosalie Fust at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Wausau. He farmed and was employed by General Feed and Seeds (Northern Milling and Wausau Feeds) for over 50 years.

Bill enjoyed traveling to Branson, Missouri and to area church picnics for Polka music.

Survivors include his wife, Rosalie; children, Sandra (David) Baldridge of Appleton and Kenneth (Chris) Brehmer of Wausau; grandchildren, Kimberly Baldridge, Michael Brehmer, and Ryan Brehmer; and sister, Marie Bousley of Neenah.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Frieda.

A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, with Pastor Ken Moberg officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be in Restlawn Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, town of Texas. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post #10.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.

Because we care about family and friends, facemasks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Seating during the service will be limited by household social distancing.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
JUN
1
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
