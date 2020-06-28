William (Bill) Charles WelshHarshaw - William (Bill) Charles Welsh (85) of Harshaw, WI, died Friday June 26th, 2020 surrounded by his family in Mosinee. William was born Nov. 30th, 1034 in Wausau to the late Charles and Agnes (Franz) Welsh. He honorably served in the Air Force from Jan 1954 to Feb 1974. He was stationed in Japan, Korea, Edwards AFB CA, Guam, Spain, Germany, and Castle AFB CA where he retired.He married Susan Allds on June 4th, 1960 in Whittier CA. They just celebrated their 60th Anniversary. The couple were blessed with four children: Mark, Christine, John, and Douglass. Upon returning to Wausau he worked at Marathon Electric and then at Greenheck Fan Corp. where he retired after 20 years.William is survived by his wife Susan; children Christine (Bryan) Kujawa, John (Karen) Welsh, Douglass (Jennifer) Welsh; grandchildren Sasha (Cory) Kesy, Nicholas (Alisha) Schroedel, Austin (Bree) Welsh, Chloe Welsh, Marcus Welsh, Kailey Welsh, Kyle Welsh and Riley Welsh; great grandchildren Gavin, Emma, and Nora Kesy, Natalie and Adalyn Schroedel, Aspen Stimac, and Cameron Welsh, another great grandchild is due in Oct; a sister Vicky Welsh, a special younger sister Connie (Gordon) Brzezinski, sister-in-law Virginia Allds, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Mark, and numerous brother-in-law's and a sister-in-law.He enjoyed living in the Northwood's, deer hunting with his sons and grandson. Riding his UTV, and especially enjoyed spending time with his Family. William was a member of the American Legion, Post 318 in Lake Tomahawk, WI. He was named the Legionnaire of the year in 2015. He was also an active member in various ATV clubs throughout WI. He always looked forward to the fall ride. September 12, 2016, William and his daughter Chris participated in the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. He was honored to have had the opportunity to go to Washington to visit the memorials.There will be no services or visitation at this time. There will be a service planned for when the Northwood's National Cemetery is open later this fall.A special appreciation goes to the Aspirus Hospice care unit in both the Northwood's and in Mosinee for their compassionate care for William.Bolger Cremation and Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.