William E. Guske
1932 - 2020
William E Guske, 88 of Schofield died on Sunday, November 8, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Service.

He was born April 2, 1932 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, son of the late William and Antoinette (Lehner)Guske. On Febuary 5th, 1952 he married Yvonne Migawa in Milwaukee.

William served in the Army and was a Korean War vetran after which He went on to be a conservationist for the forest service. Where he found he could combine and enjoy his two favorite pastimes of photography and being in nature.

Survivors include his wife Yvonne; two daughters, Candice Guske, Wausau and Linda (Timothy)Sann, Mosinee; Four Grandchildren, Jason Wadinski, Nicole Sann, Hatti and Shannon Guske; six Great Grandchildren, Devin, Alexander, Katelyn, Cameron, Kaylin and William.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother Edwin and four sisters Betty, Pearl, Pat and Audrey.

Private entombment was held at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

"After many, many years of pain and suffering at last the lord called an amazing man home this morning . Even though we will all miss him terribly. I know he is finally right where he has wanted to be for a very long time now. Reunited with his Mom and Dad. The whole family is now back together."...Nikki

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
