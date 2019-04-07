William G. (Bill) Overbeck



Rothschild - William G. (Bill) Overbeck, 69, of Rothschild passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital, Weston surrounded by his family.



Bill was born October 27, 1949 in Chicago, the son of the late Gustav and Pauline (Rankel) Overbeck. He graduated in 1967 from D.C. Everest High School. On August 31, 1974 he married Debbie Arps at St. James Catholic Church, Wausau.



He began his sheet metal apprenticeship in August of 1968. For many years, Bill worked as a journeyman at Sheet Metal Contracting in Wausau until he was hired as an instructor teaching the apprenticeship program at the technical colleges in Wausau, Green Bay and Appleton. He was very well liked and respected by his students. He was also on the Sheet Metal Apprenticeship Board representing the instructors. Some of his favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing and enjoying time spent with his family. He shared his passion by mentoring and guiding other youth hunters. In his younger years he was active in the Rib Mtn. Bowmen, shot league pool, and participated in trap and skeet.



Survivors include his wife, Debbie, Rothschild; children, Kim (Matt) Nelson, De Pere and Chris (Linnea) Overbeck, Plymouth, MN; three very special grandchildren, Ashlee and Alexis Nelson and Reece Overbeck; siblings, Carol (John) Hagen, Wausau and Julee (Dan) Pelot, Merrill; brother-in-law, Greg Arps, Wisconsin Dells; sisters-in-law, Shelley (Eugene Litzer) Arps, Wausau and Julie (Jay) Kolbeck, Wausau; several nieces and nephews and lifelong friends Mark Freeman and Duane Patridge who shared his love for all things outdoors.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy, his mother and father-in-law, Louis and June Arps, and brother-in-law, Kevin Arps.



Bill will be remembered for his quiet nature and being a true friend who was always willing to help someone out.



Memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home at 1302 Sixth Street in Wausau. The Rev. William Grevatch will officiate. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary