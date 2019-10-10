Services
Resources
William H. "Bill" Nelsen

William H. "Bill" Nelsen

Madison - William H. 'Bill" Nelsen, age 79, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2019, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. He was born on October 22, 1939 in Oak Park, IL, the son of the late Harold and Bertha (Pflug) Nelsen. He married Ann L. Ulvestad in Madison. Bill and Ann moved to Wausau where he was the director of pharmacy at the Wausau Hospital for over 25 years. In 1999 he and Ann moved back to Madison to be closer to family.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Tori (Rich) Langenhahn of Wausau; grandchildren, Lily and Bennett King of LaCrosse; brother, Walt (Maryann) Nelsen of Madison and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ann, and his brother, Rick Nelsen.

There are no services planned at this time.

Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
