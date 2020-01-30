Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
William Harold Radloff

William Harold Radloff Obituary
William Harold Radloff

Wausau - William "Bill" Radloff, 77, of Wausau, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Wausau Manor under Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church, 3200 N Mountain Rd, Wausau. Rev. Jenn Collins will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church, as well as from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7; all at the church. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park. Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
