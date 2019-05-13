William J. Jaeger



Marathon - William J. "Bill" Jaeger, 82, Marathon, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



He was born March 31, 1937 in Marshfield, son of the late Arnold and Mae (Gorman) Jaeger. On March 30, 1959, he married Nancy Chrouser at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Stratford. She survives.



In 1959, Bill and Nancy moved to Marathon where he worked for Marathon City Brewing, until its closing. For most of his life, Bill worked as a dispatcher for several area trucking companies, most recently for B & K Trucking. During his retirement years, he continued working for B & K Trucking as a parts runner, a job he truly enjoyed. Bill was a veteran of the United States Army.



Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed bowling, playing poker on Wednesday nights with the guys, going to the casino and golfing was a favorite pastime of Bill's. He also liked to watch all sports on TV and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and Green Bay Packers fan. He loved to play the machines in the bars and if there was a "hole in the wall bar" he would be the one to find it! Bill always enjoyed the annual "Jaeger Pub Crawl" a family tradition every year, held the day after Thanksgiving.



Bill especially loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.



Survivors include the love of his life for over 60 years, his wife, Nancy Jaeger, Marathon; two daughters, Kim Lang, Marathon and Kae (Gary) Wilichowski, Marathon; six grandchildren, Kyle (Tracy) Lang and their children, Aiden and Taelyn, Megan (Felipe) Lang-Mosqueda and their children, Jayden and Jaxon, Derek (Melissa) Wilichowski and their children, Allyson, Rylee and Parker, Jordan (Katelyn) Lang and their children, Beckett and Camden, Taylor (Nick) Wilichowski-Weidman and Kelsey (Andrew) Lang-Kraft and their son, Zachary; one sister, Margaret Hamilton, Green Bay; one brother, Peter (Marie) Jaeger, Stratford; one sister-in-law, Bernice (Gordon) Wundrow, Tomahawk; one brother-in-law, Terry Chrouser, California; and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends further survive.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Hunter Kraft; one sister, Kathryn Wundrow; and an infant brother, Thomas Jaeger.



The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. There will be a celebration of life on Friday from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Marathon City Sports Center, following services at the church.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Dr. Hamied Rezazadeh, Dr. Thomas Stoffel, the staff of the Palliative Care Unit and the hospice nurses at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, for the wonderful care and support given to Bill and his family.



Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 13, 2019