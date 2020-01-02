|
|
William Kauth
Mosinee - William W. Kauth, 81, Mosinee, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Ministry St. Clare's Hospital, Weston.
William Walter Kauth was born June 3, 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Walter and Anita (Grabs) Kauth. Bill graduated from Lincoln High School and earned a forestry degree from the University of Minnesota. He married Joyce Fehrmann at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids on August 22, 1959.
Bill played football for the University of Minnesota Gophers 1958-59 and on the 1960 National Championship team including the 1961 Rose Bowl. He played halfback on offense and cornerback on defense, and also returned punts and kickoffs.
He began his career as an industrial forester in the redwoods of northern California with Simpson Timber Company. He then spent 34 years in forestry with Mosinee Paper Corporation in Solon Springs, WI; Grand Rapids, MN; and Mosinee, WI until his retirement as their Manager of Forest Operations.
Bill was past Chairman of the American Pulpwood Association Lake States Division, the Wisconsin Paper Council Forest Practices Committee, and the Wisconsin Tree Farm Program. He was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Mosinee and a past chairman of their Endowment Committee. Bill served on many councils and committees and taught Sunday School at the churches where he was a member over the years. He served briefly on the Board of Trustees of the Samoset Council Boy Scouts of America. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School Sports Hall of Fame and was a member of the University of Minnesota M Club, the National Woodcarvers Association, the Affiliated Woodcarvers Limited, and the Wisconsin River Woodcarvers, Inc. Bill has also served in city government.
Joyce and Bill and their children enjoyed many fun travel and camping experiences together over the years. Bill liked golf and many other outdoor activities, and in retirement did woodcarving. He modeled Christian faith, a good work ethic, companionship and a sense of humor. After an extended illness, Bill passed away January 1, 2020 with family present. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother.
Bill is survived by wife Joyce, brother Jim (Gerry) Kauth, children Susan Sharkey, Sharon (Greg) Schultz, Tom (Dona) Kauth, son-in-law Wayne Sharkey, grandchildren Jeff (Brittney) Schultz, Matt (Megan) Sharkey, Megan Sharkey (Will Morrison), bonus grandson Chris (Brooke) Schultz and bonus great-granddaughter Skyler Schultz.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Ray Claussen will officiate. Burial will be in Mosinee Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.
The family prefers memorials to St. John Lutheran Church or the
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020