William (Bill) Kohlman
William (Bill) Kohlman

William (Bill) Kohlman (a.k.a. Albert William Kohlman) passed away Oct. 6 at Divine Rehab and Nursing in Lodi, WI. He was born April 18, 1931 in Prairie du Sac, WI to Albert and Bertha (Toms) Kohlman. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Beverly, and sister and brother-in-law Muriel (Ivan) Luck. Surviving are his first wife Bernice Anderson Kohlman, children James (Yoko) and Jacqueline. He also is survived by four grandchildren: Kay, Ken, Kai, and Karen and a great grandchild, Linterol, as well as his niece and nephew Mary (Gene Summers) Miron and Tom (Lisa Larson) Miron. His educational accomplishments include an MS in Adult Vocational Education from the UW-Madison, BS in Business Administration and Economics from North Central College in Naperville, IL and High School Diploma from Prairie du Sac High School. Bill lived most of his life in Wisconsin where he owned Kohlman's Self Service grocery store in Prairie du Sac, was instructor and chair of the Marketing Department at North Central Technical College in Wausau, was Training Manager for Copps Corporation in Stevens Point, and owned Kohlman's IGA in Wausau. He later moved to Daytona, Florida where he obtained his realtor's license and operated Bill's Tasty Smoked Meats and Cheeses at the Daytona Flea and Farmers Market. He moved back to Prairie du Sac in 2016 and enjoyed living at Pine Glen senior apartments just one block from the house where he grew up. Throughout his life Bill was involved in a number of church, civic and community activities. No services are planned at this time. Inurnment will take place at the Garden of the Resurrection, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ormond Beach, Florida at a later date. Memorials in Bill's name may be directed to a local organization that supports the homeless or your local animal shelter. Online condolences may be made at https://informedchoicefunerals.com.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives
3325 E. Washington Avenue
Madison, WI 53704
(608) 249-6758
