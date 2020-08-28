1/
William L. Pregont
William L. Pregont

Wausau - William L. "Bill" Pregont, 89, Wausau died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his home, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born September 12, 1930 in Wausau, son of the late Lloyd and Marjorie (Jolly) Pregont. In August of 1954, he married Mary Ann Kuski at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.

For more than 30 years Bill worked at Marmet Corporation as a draftsman. Some of his favorite pastimes included hunting and fishing and spending time up north in the woods.

Bill proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. during the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include his wife Mary Ann Pregont, Wausau, his children, Thomas Pregont, Wausau, Gary (Nina) Pregont, New Mexico and David (Cecile) Pregont, Wausau, four grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, one sister, Marian (Jerry) Ballschmieder, Wausau and one brother, Jack Pregont, North Carolina and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death one brother, Lloyd Pregont.

A Public visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Social distancing will be observed, and facemasks are encouraged to be worn. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
