|
|
William "Bill" Schuett
Wausau - William D. Schuett, 93, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019 with his loving wife and family at his side.
Bill was born in Wausau on October 6, 1926, son to the late Herman and Sadie (Cowling) Schuett. Upon graduating high school, Bill joined the United States Army and served his country honorably during World War II from January 23, 1945, until November 12, 1946, earning the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon, the Victory Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Meritorious Unit Award and the Army Occupation Medal of Japan. After his time in the service, Bill worked for Citizen Bank before starting his career as a police officer. He started with the highway patrol and worked his way up to Lieutenant Deputy Sheriff for the Marathon County Sheriff's Department before retiring in late 1981. He was married to Erla Jean Patten from May 16, 1953, until her death in 1992. He later met Barbara (Jalinske) Holmes, and they were married on July 13, 1995. Although Bill had no children of his own, through his marriage to Barbara he gained five children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all who will miss him dearly.
Bill was a life-long Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed playing golf, was an excellent cook and made a mean gin martini. In his younger years he loved travelling and time spent up north with his brothers and their children, with whom he shared a close relationship. He was a good cop and a proud man. His memory will be held dear by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his second wife, Barbara; his brother Paul Schuett; five step-children, Michael (Kris) Fitzgerald, Scott Fitzgerald, Virginia (Paul) Pohl, David (Tracey) Hahn and Elizabeth (Mike) Ungar; eight grandchildren, Patrick, Laura, Michelle, Amy, Daniel, Ben, Joey and Sarah; five great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Marc, Kayla, Riley and Hailey; as well as his nieces and nephew, Judith (Tom) Hoover, Dennis (Susan) Schuett, and Sara (Kenneth) Schuett-Hebein.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Erla Jean Schuett; and his brothers, Fred (Jackie) Schuett and Donald (Lucille) Schuett.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Park, 235962 N Troy St, Wausau, WI 54403. Pastor Jon Payne will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of services at the church. Entombment will take place following military honors. Family and friends may go to helke.com to sign the family guestbook.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019