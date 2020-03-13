|
|
William "Bill" Szarkowitz
Schofield - William "Bill" Szarkowitz 68 passed peacefully on February 28, 2020. He was born on July 25, 1951 to Joseph and Helen (Dorshak) in Wausau, WI. He served in the United States Army National Guards. He enjoyed hunting and working on his cars and being with family and friends.
He is survived by his three sisters; Sandra (Paul) Senoraske, JoAnn (Doug) Apland, Linda (Tom) Fischer, one brother Bruce (Kathy) Szarkowitz, sister-in-law Doreen Szarkowitz and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Helen, brothers; John and Alvin, and one sister-in-law Phyllis.
A private service was held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020