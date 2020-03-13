Services
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
Resources
More Obituaries for William Szarkowitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Szarkowitz


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Szarkowitz Obituary
William "Bill" Szarkowitz

Schofield - William "Bill" Szarkowitz 68 passed peacefully on February 28, 2020. He was born on July 25, 1951 to Joseph and Helen (Dorshak) in Wausau, WI. He served in the United States Army National Guards. He enjoyed hunting and working on his cars and being with family and friends.

He is survived by his three sisters; Sandra (Paul) Senoraske, JoAnn (Doug) Apland, Linda (Tom) Fischer, one brother Bruce (Kathy) Szarkowitz, sister-in-law Doreen Szarkowitz and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Helen, brothers; John and Alvin, and one sister-in-law Phyllis.

A private service was held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -