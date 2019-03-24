Services
William "Bill" Turpin


William "Bill" Turpin

Mosinee - William "Bill" F. Turpin, 57, passed away peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019 at Manor Care in Appleton. He was born August 1, 1961 in Germany. Bill worked as a mechanic and enjoyed fishing, spending time with family, camping and the outdoors. He loved his family deeply.

Bill is survived by his children: Erin (Andrew) Knotek, Michael (Brittani) Turpin, and Korrina (Chad) Peper; four grandchildren: Olivia, Fargo, Peyton, and Cheyenne; one brother, Don Turpin; other relatives and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings: Debbie, Shane, and Joe.

Private family services will be held.

Bill's family would like to thank the caring staff at Manor Care for their compassionate care.

Simply Cremation in Green Bay is serving the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
