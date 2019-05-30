Services
Wilmer Lewitzke


Wilmer Lewitzke Obituary
Wilmer Lewitzke

Wausau - Wilmer O. Lewitzke, 89, passed away at home on Sunday, May 26, 2019, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, with his family by his side.

He was born in the Town of Wausau on July 14, 1929 on the family farm. He was the son of William and Hilda (Kienbaum) Lewitzke. He married Joan (Gaulke) in March 1955.

Wilmer farmed the family property until 1980. When his son Dean and his wife took it over. He then worked at Marathon County Health Care Center for 16 years.

Wilmer is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan; his son, Neal (Paula) Lewitzke; daughter-in-law, Sue Lewitzke; grandchildren, Mike (Ashley) Lewitzke, Tammy (Gerry) Krueger, Kristina Lewitzke, Stacy (Paul) Seefeldt, and Allen (Kendra) Lewitzke; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Bradly Seefeldt, and Ethan, Evan, and Lucas Lewitzke; sister, Iris Loeffel; and brother Gary (Carole) Lewitzke.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Hilda; father and mother-in-law Louis and Edna Gaulke; son, Dean; sister, Harriet Meyerrose; brothers Milton and David; brothers and sisters-in-law, Hank Meyerrose, Robert Loeffel, Dolores Lewitzke, and Elaine Lewitzke.

Private funeral services are being held. Entombment will be held at the Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum at Restlawn Memorial Park. Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their excellent care of Wilmer.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 30, 2019
