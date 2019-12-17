|
|
Wolfram George Locher, MD
Wausau - Wolfram George Locher, MD, died at age 95 on April 3rd 2019 at his winter home in Indian Shores Florida. He was born in Porto Alegre Brazil to Josef Locher and Elizabeth Schermon Locher. He was an only child. The family moved to the United States in his first years of life where he was raised in Staten Island New York. In the process he became an American citizen. He attended college and medical school at Syracuse University in Syracuse New York where during a German class he met his partner for life Lucy Hill.
During the Korean War he served in the US Navy aboard the hospital ship the USS Haven. In 1955 he moved his family to Wausau Wisconsin where he practiced until his retirement in the 1990's. He was the only Anesthesiologist in Wausau for a number of years starting out at St. Mary's hospital. During his career he discovered the anesthesia related disease Malignant Hyperthermia. His pioneering work with MH is known world wide and has saved countless lives. He served as an assistant professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin and was involved in the training of a generation of nurses as well. All three of his sons became physicians following in his footsteps.
He loved his cabin on Big St. Germain Lake and loved Muskie fishing. There were many happy hours for he and his family on that lake. He also enjoyed stamp collecting and skeet shooting. After retirement he and Lucy began wintering in Indian Shores Florida.
He is preceded in death by his parents Josef and Elizabeth, his wife Lucy, his infant son Charles and grandson Joseph.
He is survived by his sons Eric (Susan) of Eden Prairie MN, Fred (Laura) St. Germain WI, Ralph (Marcia) Stevens Point, WI. He's also survived by Grandchildren Christian, Michael, Mary, Bryant, Matthew, Karl and Hannah as well as great grandchildren Allison, Isabelle, Kimberly and Joseph.
He led a full, productive and happy life and will be remembered and greatly missed by those who he touched in that life.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019