Yvonne Brandt
Rothschild - Yvonne E. Brandt, 85 of Copperleaf Nursing Home, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.
She was born on December 27, 1934 in the town of Wien, Wisconsin to the late Earl and Elsie Borchardt.
Yvonne married Donald Lee Brandt on June 6, 1954 at St. John's Lutheran Church in the town of Wien. They had many happy years together before he passed away on July 13, 1996.
Yvonne was a military wife who traveled the world with her husband and four children. She was often a single mother when Don was deployed or away on training, and also became a caregiver after Don was wounded in Vietnam. After they retired back home to Wisconsin, they loved to head up north every chance they got to relax by the lake and golf on the local courses. She loved being a member of the AA community and was proud to be sober for over 40 years. She was employed for a time at Sam's Club and loved visiting with all the customers; this is where she received her nickname "grandma cookies" as she also brought Sam's Club goodies to all the family gatherings.
Yvonne is survived by her four children, Gwendolyn (Joe) Godfrey and their children, Miko and SGT Joshua Kronmuller and Jessie and Justin Godfrey; SGT first class Kim (Barbara) Brandt and their daughter, Jennifer (Michael) Emerson; Colonel Randy (Julie) Brandt and their daughters, Sarah and Rebecca Brandt; Renee (William) Switalla and their children, Victoria (Andrew) Barker, Emily Komosa, Phillip Komosa, Samantha Komosa, SGT William Switalla, Randi Switalla, and Cora Switalla. She was a beloved great grandmother to 16 ½ wonderful great grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her wonderful husband; one son, Gary Earl; one sister, Genevieve; one brother, Dennis, and her beloved cat, Tiger.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Chaplain Randy Brandt Colonel U.S. Army retired will preside. Burial will be at Friedenshain Cemetery, town of Berlin, Marathon County. Visitation will on Monday from 9 AM until time of service at the funeral home.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, WIttenberg is assisitng the family with funeral arrangements.
Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
.