Zita Moeser
Wausau - Zita L. Moeser, age 90, of Wausau died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Mt. View Care Center.
Zita was born on March 24, 1929 in Wausau to the late Gustav and Frieda (Schlund) Schlei. She married Bobby Moeser on October 8, 1949. Together, Zita and Bobby enjoyed traveling. Zita loved cooking, baking, and had quite the collection of cookbooks from local churches. She also enjoyed card club with her friends. She was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau.
Zita is survived by her daughter in law Carrie Moeser and grandson Kyle Moeser.
Zita is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and son Dave Moeser.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau. The Rev. Zach Holdorf will officiate. Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until the time of service at the funeral home on
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the .
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Mt. View Care Center and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice for their tender care of Zita.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020