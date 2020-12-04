1/
Larry Wilbert Ziebell
1940 - 2020
Larry Wilbert Ziebell

Larry Wilbert Ziebell, age 80, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at the Linda E. White Hospice House.

Larry was born on October 9th, 1940 in Wausau, Wisconsin, to the late Wilbert Ziebell and Doris (Radke) Ziebell.

Larry graduated from Athens High school in 1958. Larry served in the Army for 8 years, worked for Huebner Trucking for 28 years, followed by working for the city of Elberfeld, and finally retired from Metzer Asphalt in 2010. He was a member of Zoar United Church of Christ in Elberfeld, Indiana. He was a past president of the church council and enjoyed doing maintenance at the church. Through the church, he cooked and served at the United Caring Shelter for over 19 years. Larry also enjoyed playing softball, woodworking, fishing, playing cards, and spending time with his family and friends.

Larry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Bonnie (Arendell) Ziebell; son, Romero Ziebell; stepson, Dean Harris (Donna); step daughter, Deann (Harris) Zoghlin (Alex); brothers, Don (Tina) Mosinee, WI, Lee (Diane) Rib Falls, WI, and Tom (Sue) Ziebell, Skanee, MI and Lake Havasu, AZ; 9 grandkids; 2 great-grandkids and lots of nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by step-son Pierre Ziebell.

Services were held on October 28, 2020 in Chandler, Indiana. American Legion Post # 351 conducted military honors.

Published in Wausau Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2020.
