LeRoy Tasche joined his wife, Marcella, in heaven, on Nov. 2, 2020, while at his home. LeRoy was born to Henry and Mathilda Tasche on July 21, 1925.



A funeral service will be held Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial at Pine Grove Cemetery will follow.

