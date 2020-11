Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley Beilke, Wausau, passed away on Nov. 4, 2020, just one day before her 92nd birthday, from COVID-related complications. Shirley was born Nov. 5, 1928, in the town of Easton, the eldest daughter of Peter and Mathilda (Carlson) Fraaza.



No memorial service will be held.

