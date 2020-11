Or Copy this URL to Share

Wallace "Wally" Leo Gwidt, 81, passed away surrounded by his wife and children at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Oct. 19, 2020. Wally was born on June 24, 1939, to John Sr. and Helen (Lake) Gwidt in Wausau.



The memorial service will be held Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

