Wayne N. Hanke, 78, of Marathon, died on Nov. 3, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, after a short battle with Lewy Body dementia. Wayne was born on July 17, 1942, in Wausau to the late Norman and Valieta (Hitzke) Hanke.



A funeral service was held Nov. 7.

