Alan J. Hagen, 85, of Waverly, passed away at home on Monday, September 21, 2020.



According to his wishes, Alan's body has been cremated. A Celebration Service will be held at a later date with inurnment in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.

