1/
Alan Ray Lenius
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Funeral services for Alan Ray Lenius, 73, of Dodd City, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Wise Funeral Home Chapel, Bonham, Texas. Chaplain Kevin O'Brien will officiate. A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Alan passed away Thursday afternoon, Sept. 24, 2020, at Carrus Specialty Hospital in Sherman, Texas.

The family will receive friends at Wise Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until service time, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Online guest register can be found at www.wisefuneralhome.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with local arrangements.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
SEP
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
OCT
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
