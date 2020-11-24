1/1
Alice Lorraine (Etnier) Lageschulte
1924 - 2020
Alice Lorraine Lageschulte, 96, of Waverly, formerly of Tripoli, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Alice was born January 19, 1924, in Colo, Iowa, the daughter of Gale and Lena (Riedgart) Etnier. She attended the Colo school system. On August 9, 1940, she was united in marriage to Lavern Lageschulte at Warren Church, rural Waverly. The couple attended Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli and farmed outside of Tripoli until 1968. They then moved to Waverly and were members of Trinity United Methodist Church. She worked in the cafeterias at both Wartburg College and CUNA Mutual Insurance. Lavern passed away in 1985 and Alice continued to live in Waverly.

Alice was a longtime, faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. She was very musically gifted and enjoyed playing guitar, piano and yodeling. She collected dolls and enjoyed attending garage sales and shopping at Trinkets and Togs in Waverly. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her life motto was to "Live one day at a time".

Alice is survived by two children, Wayne (Barb) Lageschulte, of Waverly, and Carole Bruns, of Waverly, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and a daughter in law, Faith Lageschulte of Waverly. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Lavern, son Larry and five sisters and a son-in-law, Jim Bruns.

Private Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with Pastor Mike Blair officiating. There will be no public visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice-Waverly office. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home

