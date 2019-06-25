Angela Grimelli, 44, of Janesville, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her home.
Services will be held at a later date.
Angela is survived by her husband, Joseph Grimelli, of Strawberry Point; two sons, Nicolas Grimelli, of Strawberry Point, and Christopher Grimelli, of Strawberry Point; mother, Patricia Mennenga, of Plainfield; father, Richard Mennenga, of Waverly; two sisters, Melissa (Kevin) Schreiber, of Waunakee, Wisconsin, and Amanda Mennenga, of Plainfield,; two brothers, Brian (Crystal) Mennenga, of Waverly, and Brandon Mennenga, of Waverly; paternal grandmother, Patricia Mennenga, of Waverly; and 12 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Robert and Marjorie Smith; and paternal grandfather Don Mennenga.
Published in Waverly Democrat on June 25, 2019