Angela (Mennenga) Grimelli (1975 - 2019)
Angela Grimelli, 44, of Janesville, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her home.

Services will be held at a later date.

Angela is survived by her husband, Joseph Grimelli, of Strawberry Point; two sons, Nicolas Grimelli, of Strawberry Point, and Christopher Grimelli, of Strawberry Point; mother, Patricia Mennenga, of Plainfield; father, Richard Mennenga, of Waverly; two sisters, Melissa (Kevin) Schreiber, of Waunakee, Wisconsin, and Amanda Mennenga, of Plainfield,; two brothers, Brian (Crystal) Mennenga, of Waverly, and Brandon Mennenga, of Waverly; paternal grandmother, Patricia Mennenga, of Waverly; and 12 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Robert and Marjorie Smith; and paternal grandfather Don Mennenga.
