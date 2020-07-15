Ann M. Christianson, 52, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Ann Mildred Christianson was born on August 21, 1967, the daughter of Bob and Darlys (Abbott) Wrede in Waterloo. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1985. On August 19, 1995, she was united in marriage to Jeff Christianson in Cedar Falls. Ann worked at Walmart from August of 2014 until November of 2018 and then at Bremer County Community Based Services in Waverly until the time of her death.
Survived by her husband, Jeff Christianson, of Janesville; two sons, Justin Wrede, of Brooklyn, New York, and Derrick Christianson, of Cedar Falls; daughter, Zoe Christianson, of Janesville; her parents, Bob and Darlys Wrede, of Waterloo, and brother, Clint (Annie) Wrede, of Cedar Falls.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Iowa. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also an hour prior to the service on Friday. Memorials may be directed to the Christianson family for a later designation in Ann's name. Online condolences for Ann may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Christianson family with arrangements.