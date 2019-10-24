|
Arthur C. Simpson, 77, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away in his home on Tuesday evening, October 22, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly with Pastor Tom Barnard officiating. A greeting of friends will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019