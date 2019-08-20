|
Arthur J. "Art" McCue, 97, of Waverly, died on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Waverly Health Center.
Art was born on August 29, 1921, in Sterling, Illinois, the son of Arthur and Mary A. (Long) McCue. Art was baptized in 1928 and confirmed in 1933, both in Sterling, Illinois. He attended 8 years of grade school at Galt School, Galt, Illinois, and graduated from Community High School, Sterling, Illinois, in 1939. Art then attended Scovil Business College from 1939 to 1941. On December 23, 1942, Art entered the U.S. Army during WWII, and was honorably discharged on December 31, 1945. On October 4, 1947, he was united in marriage to Jean A. Wildey in Sterling, Illinois. Art worked as a Clerk – Swift & Company, Chicago, Illinois; court reporter and analyst with Savanna Ordnance Depot, Savanna, Illinois; self-employed Fritos distributor; and manager of a retail credit office in Waterloo, Iowa. When Art came to Waverly, he became part owner of Bremer County Credit Bureau; was a wholesale pizza distributor; and was owner-operator of numerous restaurants in Waterloo, Waverly, New Hampton, Sumner and Nashua, most well-known for the McCue's Drive-in in Waverly, Iowa.
Art was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waverly, and a member of the AMVETS Post No. 79 in Waverly. He enjoyed all sports, traveling, reading and spending time with his family.
Art is survived by three sons, Thomas (Karyn) McCue, of Chicago, Mark McCue, of Waverly, and Rick (Deanna) McCue, of Waverly; two daughters, Patricia (Peter) Fullerton, of Fargo, North Dakota, and Pamela (Krista) McCue, of Waukee; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister, Clara Ann Hughes, of Dallas; and sister-in-law, Betty McCue, of Sterling, Illinois. Art was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean; son, Timothy McCue; daughter-in-law, Judy McCue; brother, Frank McCue; two sisters and their husbands, Dorothy and Martin Delohery and Marjorie and Ken Wolf; and brother-in-law, Thomas Hughes.
Art donated his body for scientific research to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and the body will be cremated. There will be no visitation and a private family burial service of the cremains will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Sterling, Illinois. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waverly. Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019