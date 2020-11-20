Audrey Lane Hartmann departed our world on November 18, 2020. She lived her best life for 80 years.
She was known as Lane to all who knew and loved her.
Lane was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Gerard and Evelyn Person and spent her childhood in Wisconsin and Iowa.
She was married to Ken Hartmann for 59 years until his death in 2017. They had a home in Plainfield, Iowa, where they raised their five children.
Lane was preceded in death by Kenneth Hartmann (husband), Gerard Person (father), Adrienne Person (sister) Merrilee Connell (sister) Robert Person (brother) and Kenneth Brant Hartmann (son).
Lane is survived by her mother Evelyn Person, sisters Candace Luckett and Martha Planert, children Suzanne Kelly, married to David Kelly, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, Stephanie Hartmann, of Minneapolis, Theodore Hartmann, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Kelly Hartmann, of Philadelphia, and two grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held at a later date in Willow Lawn cemetery in Plainfield.
Memorials can be made to The Plainfield Public Library and online condolences for Lane can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Hartmann family with arrangements.