Barbara Jean (Nellis) Bishop, 83, of Waverly, died on Monday, October 20, 2020, at her home. She was born on June 18, 1936, in Athens, Ohio, and lived what she called an idyllic life both in her youth and in college at Ohio University. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Ohio University majoring in French and English. At age 50, she pursued a Master's Degree from UNI in Community Health Education. She greatly enjoyed traveling to school districts in Missouri, Iowa, and Minnesota encouraging them to include teaching the benefits of healthful living.
Private Service of Worship and Praise will be held at 1:30 p,n, Saturday, November 14, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly, with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. The live streamed service will be on St. Paul's YouTube page and accessed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwVgHw7nDAQ.
Private family burial will be held prior to the service. There will be no public visitation. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Church and School; Wartburg College; or St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, Montana. Online condolences for Barbara's family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.