|
|
Barbara Ruth Juel Larson, 66, of Shell Rock, Iowa, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa.
Barbara was born May 2, 1953, at Mercy Hospital in Waverly, Iowa, the first daughter of Mervin Henry and Gladiabelle (Williams) Juel. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1971. She was united in marriage to James Larson on June 2, 1984, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They made their home in Garretson, South Dakota.
She was a past member of the Rebekah Lodge. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, and especially spending time with her numerous nieces (a.k.a. dollies) and nephews.
Survivors are her sister Sandra Juel Black, brother Bruce Juel and his wife Ann, and her extended sister Linda Haar Haines and husband Robert, all of Shell Rock, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mervin and Gladiabelle Juel and her husband James Larson.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Memorial service and inurnment will be scheduled at a later date.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Larson family with arrangements. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020