|
|
Benjamin Matthew Blair, 31, of Ames, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines from injuries suffered in a terrible fall. Ben was born April 4, 1988 to Rev. Michael and Susan Blair in Freeport, IL.
Ben has always been a free spirit, with a powerful and gentle, caring heart, and a remarkably strong person with a unique capacity for belly laughs. His love for life, family and friends was reflected in many ways, including being the designated family hiking guide, listening to and supporting friends and loved ones, and having a sense of humor that never came at expense of others. Ben's life inspired others to be themselves, trust their creative gifts, and live into big dreams.
Ben's adventurous spirit led him to work and play in the most beautiful vistas and landscapes in the country. His work with Student Conservation Association included trail building in Denali National Park in Alaska, serving as intern ranger at Mount Katahdin where the Appalachian Trail begins in Maine and restoring trails and desert tortoise habitats in the Mohave Desert in California. Ben built bike trails in northern Wisconsin with Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association and guided kayakers through the sea caves of the Apostle Islands. He hiked trails in Rocky Mountain National Park and Washington state. He loved to hike and bike the many trails and paths of Decorah, Iowa. His additional work experiences included being a stone mason, shepherd, landscaper, solar panel installer, stage hand, and wilderness guide.
Ben's family and loved ones know him as a beloved brother, son, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. Ben was a gifted guitarist, a talented and inventive artist and animator, an avid outdoorsman and a natural athlete who excelled in cross-country, ultimate frisbee and soccer. He was a practitioner and student teacher of Tai Chi, Aikido and Budo Taijutsu. Through his faithfulness to these gentle arts, Ben aspired to live out core commitments of calmness, composure, and kindness.
Ben's compassionate, loving heart and spirit extends to the animals he connected with in person and in art since a very early age - whales, dolphins, tortoises, owls, geese, sheep, eagles, and dogs, just to name a few. He especially loved drawing ducks. Ben adored his dogs Lucy and Dori, and he enjoyed carrying Dori like a pascal lamb over his shoulders.
Ben's art combined the scenic beauty of this world with the miraculous power of worlds he could glimpse through his imagination. His animations tell stories of unlikely transformations, galloping horses that could turn into birds, squiggling lines that could morph into ducks of changing colors, whales and dolphins that leapt into unknown seas.
Through Ben's choice to be an organ donor and the help of the Iowa Donor Network, Ben's death led to an unexpected transformation. His extended family now includes the lives of those he touched through his vital organ and tissue donations, a gift of generosity in keeping with his lifelong commitments to service and helping others.
Ben was baptized at First Lutheran Church in Freeport, IL and confirmed at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Decorah, Iowa. Ben graduated from Decorah High School in 2007. His undergraduate journey included studies at Northland College, Northeast Iowa Community College, Luther College, Augsburg University, Waldorf College and Iowa State University where Ben earned his bachelor of arts degree in 2017 as a psychology major and graphic design minor. Ben was currently enrolled as a graduate student at Iowa State, pursuing a master's degree in graphic design.
In December 2019, Ben and his family shared a joyful Christmastime filled with music, rest, and conversations in which Ben shared his hopes, dreams, and aspirations. His desire for life and mental health led him to seek help in a variety of ways. Ben's untimely death inspires this message to the world: Even if you are struggling or fearful of the future, there is hope and you are not alone.
Ben is survived by his parents, Rev. Michael & Susan Blair of Waverly, formerly of Decorah, his sister, Kate Blair, his grandmothers, Joyce Blair and Joanne Dornbush and a host of beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Maynard Blair and Irving Dornbush.
A memorial service for Ben will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 1 pm at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 920 3rd Ave, Rockford, IL 61104. A musical remembrance for Ben will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Decorah at a time to be determined. Memorial gifts for Ben will benefit the Iowa Donor Network (iowadonornetwork.orgiowadonornetwork.org>) and the Student Conservation Association (https://www.thesca.org).
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187 www.kaisercorson.com
This ancient Biblical blessing speaks grace to all who remember Ben.
Of Benjamin he said:
The beloved of the Lord rests in safety-
the Most High God surrounds him all day long-
the beloved rests between his shoulders.
- Deuteronomy 33:12
Published in Waverly Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020