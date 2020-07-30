1/
Benny Keith Highberger
Benny Keith Highberger, 89, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery, Janesville, with Pastor Al Bidne officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Denver American Legion. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow at the Fraternal Order of The Eagles No. 4074, 2125 W. Lone Tree Road, Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Benny's family for later designation and online condolence may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Jul. 30, 2020.
