Berdella May (Larsen) Wehrmacher
1922 - 2020
Berdella May (Larsen) Wehrmacher passed away peacefully at 98 years seven months. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry, after 71 years of marriage. She is survived by five children, William, James, Karen, John, Charles, 10 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Berdella was born April 23, 1922 in Guilford, Missouri. She was a remarkable lady. As a young girl, she survived Still's disease, a rare and painful arthritic condition that kept her at home. Despite this, she was a successful student throughout her life.

She attended Graceland College and the University of Iowa. She recalled that she was the only woman in her science classes, and was largely ignored by her professors and fellow students until they realized she was the class leader. She earned a degree in Mathematics and was the first woman at UI to take Engineering Physics.

Married during the war years, she lived in California, Iowa, Michigan, and Virginia, before settling in Illinois where she lived much of her adult life and raised her family. She finally spent the last six years of her life in Cedar Falls, Iowa, where she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She will be buried in Guilford, Missouri, next to her parents.

Cards of condolence may be sent in care of Charles Wehrmacher, 2421 Cedar Heights Drive, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in person celebrations at this time. Berdella requested that any memorials be offered to your favorite charity in her name. Arrangements Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Price Funeral Home
120 East First Street
Maryville, MO 64468
(660) 582-3176
