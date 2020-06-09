Berdine Chandler, 85, of Adair, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Community Care Center in Stuart, after a long health battle.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Dalmanutha Cemetery, rural Casey.
There will be no visitation.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jun. 9, 2020.