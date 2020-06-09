Berdine Chandler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Berdine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Berdine Chandler, 85, of Adair, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Community Care Center in Stuart, after a long health battle.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Dalmanutha Cemetery, rural Casey.

There will be no visitation.

Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Adair
804 5th Street
Adair, IA 50002
641-742-3850
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved