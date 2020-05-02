Betty A. (Hartman) Lau
1934 - 2020
Betty A. Lau, 85, of Waverly, formerly of Readlyn, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Betty was born October 26, 1934, in Waverly, the daughter of Walter and Elda (Walther) Hartman. She graduated from Wartburg College and then taught in rural Bremer county schools for five years. On June 1, 1958, she was united in marriage to Roland Lau at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas. The couple farmed together outside of Readlyn for many years. Roland passed away in 1998 and Betty continued to live on the farm until becoming a resident of Bartels.

Betty was a longtime, faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church-Maxfield. She very much enjoyed her church family. Betty was a hard worker who lived a simple and full life.

Betty is survived by one daughter, Joan (Lowell Lindsay) Lau, of Ariss, Ontario, Canada, one son, David (Dawn) Lau, of Denver, a daughter-in-law, Christy (Tim) Lau-Jameson, of Burlington, one grandson, Parker Lau, of Burlington, two sisters, Bonnie Drape, of Waverly and Mary (Marv) Runyan, of Verndale, Minnesota, sisters-in-law; Wilma Hartman, of Sumner, Lois (Wendell) Meyer, of Northwood, Verdine Keding, of Fayette, and Carol (Bob) Lau, of Lakewood, California. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Roland, son Curtis Lau, brother, Jim Hartman and in-laws Marlyn (Raymond) Meyer.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public service at this time, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at St. John Lutheran Cemetery-Maxfield. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church-Maxfield. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Waverly Democrat on May 2, 2020.
