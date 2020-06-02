Betty Bernice (Thomas) Porter
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Bernice Porter, 96, of Denver, and formerly of Waverly, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home at Willow Winds in Denver.

Betty was born on October 6, 1923, in Plainview, Nebraska, the daughter of Christy and Lessie (Phipps) Thomas. She graduated from Rock Rapids High School, then attended Iowa State Teachers College for 2 years. She then taught in country schools. She was united in marriage July 3, 1943 to Howard Thomas Porter in San Luis Obispo, California, prior to Howard being shipped to the South Pacific while serving in the Army during WWII. She returned to Iowa when he was stationed in the South Pacific for three years.

They raised their family in Waverly, Shell Rock, Traer, then rural Waverly.

She was widowed in 1965. She completed her BA in Education at Wartburg, graduating in 1969, and then taught at the W-SR Junior High. Her son, Tom, was KIA in Vietnam in 1970, and she moved to Waverly.

Betty was active in the church and was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly and the Trinity Quilters. She was a member of the Amvets Ladies Auxiliary.

Betty is survived by three daughters, Nancy Edwards of Waverly; Patricia (Tony) Ogden of Waldport, Oregon; and Linda (Lyle) Judas of Denver; her grandchildren, Daniel (Lisa), Brian (MegAnn), Christopher, Jeffrey Edwards; Boone (Ellie), Briton, Max (Machiko) Ogden, Tom (Lisa) Diesburg, Kerri Hobson; sixteen great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren and a sister, Connie (Marlyn) Dieken of Mason City. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, son Thomas; sister, Helen Winter, brothers, Chris Jr. and Richard Thomas and a granddaughter, Valerie Diesburg.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church with Pastor Tom Bernard. Seating will be limited by reservation to family and close friends. Burial of Cremains will be held at a later date in the Reinbeck Cemetery in Reinbeck. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church, Willow Winds Assisted Living or to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly assisted the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved