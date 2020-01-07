Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Scharnhorst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Scharnhorst


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Betty J. Scharnhorst Obituary
Betty J. Scharnhorst, 80, of Sumner, formerly of Tripoli, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.



Betty was born October 2, 1939, in rural Charles City, Iowa, the daughter of Floyd and Hilda (Nuehring) Vanderhoef. She was baptized June 9, 1940 and attended Cowell School. She was united in marriage to Alvin Girkin, to this union five children were born. The couple later divorced. On July 30, 1982, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Scharnhorst at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas. Betty worked as an insurance agent in Waterloo and later in Waverly with Grant Insurance.



She was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas. She loved her family and gardening, especially flowers. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.



Betty is survived by her husband, Lloyd Scharnhorst of Sumner, four children; Rebecca (Jon) Sieve of Aurora, Colorado, Rodney (Lynn Lemanski) Girkin of Madison, Wisconsin, Laure (Mike) Meyer of Sumner and Kathy (Scott) Fish of Waverly, 10 grandchildren; Hannah (Joshua) Sanders of Mansfield, Texas, Olivia (boyfriend Adam Horst) Sieve of Aurora, Colorado, Sarah (fiancée Scott Patterson) Girkin of Kalispell, Montana and Daniel Girkin of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Kaleigh (Bill) Ganske of Santa Barbara, California, Alyssa Meyer of Hanoi, Vietnam, Lindsey Meyer of Iowa City, Brandon Meyer of Cedar Falls, Kelsey (Nick) Maynard of Mount Pleasant, Jaclyn Fish of Waverly, 4 great grandchildren; Noah, Madelyn, Mary and Emma Sanders of Mansfield, Texas, one sister; Darlene Kuhlers of West Union, one sister-in-law; Lois Scharnhorst of Lake Havasu, Arizona and many beloved nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by a son, Steve Girkin, parents Hilda Hodge and Floyd Vanderhoef, stepfather Willis Hodge,father and mother-in-law, Herbert and Ida Oberheu Scharnhorst nephew Russ Piehl, brothers and sisters-in-law, Burton and Lavonne Piehl, Leroy Scharnhorst, Duane Kuhlers, Robert Sekander and Bud Girkin, and an infant brother.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas, with Pastor Kim Thacker officiating. Burial will follow in the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.



Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -